The Longwood Lancers (2-1) take the court against the North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Longwood Stats Insights

The Lancers shot 45.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Eagles allowed to opponents.

In games Longwood shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 14-5 overall.

The Lancers were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 134th.

Last year, the Lancers put up 7.3 more points per game (73.2) than the Eagles gave up (65.9).

When Longwood scored more than 65.9 points last season, it went 17-5.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Longwood played better in home games last season, scoring 80.7 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Lancers played better at home last season, giving up 65.7 points per game, compared to 65.8 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Longwood performed better at home last year, sinking 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in road games.

