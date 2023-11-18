The Longwood Lancers (2-1) host the North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) at Joan Perry Brock Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Longwood Betting Records & Stats

Longwood won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Longwood had less success against the spread than North Carolina Central last season, putting up an ATS record of 10-16-0, compared to the 13-10-0 record of the Eagles.

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Longwood 73.2 148.8 66.2 132.1 137.7 North Carolina Central 75.6 148.8 65.9 132.1 140.5

Additional Longwood Insights & Trends

Last year, the Lancers scored 73.2 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles allowed.

Longwood went 10-7 against the spread and 17-5 overall last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Longwood 10-16-0 12-14-0 North Carolina Central 13-10-0 12-11-0

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Longwood North Carolina Central 12-3 Home Record 13-1 8-8 Away Record 4-10 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

