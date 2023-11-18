Michael Bunting will be among those in action Saturday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at PNC Arena. Looking to bet on Bunting's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Michael Bunting vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bunting Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Bunting has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 15:10 on the ice per game.

Bunting has a goal in three of 15 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 15 games this season, Bunting has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 15 games this season, Bunting has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Bunting's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 28.6% chance of Bunting having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bunting Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 42 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 15 Games 3 9 Points 5 3 Goals 2 6 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.