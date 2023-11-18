How to Watch Norfolk State vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - November 18
The Norfolk State Spartans (3-1) go up against the San Jose State Spartans (2-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It starts at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.
Norfolk State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Norfolk State Spartans shot 47.2% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 41.9% the San Jose State Spartans' opponents shot last season.
- Norfolk State went 17-6 when it shot better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Norfolk State Spartans were the 96th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The San Jose State Spartans finished 28th.
- The Norfolk State Spartans put up an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 9.6 more points than the 66.2 the San Jose State Spartans allowed.
- When it scored more than 66.2 points last season, Norfolk State went 18-5.
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Norfolk State scored 82 points per game last season, 11.4 more than it averaged on the road (70.6).
- The Norfolk State Spartans allowed 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 75 away.
- Beyond the arc, Norfolk State made fewer treys away (5.6 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (37.5%) too.
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Newport News
|W 90-56
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/13/2023
|Hampton
|W 75-68
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/17/2023
|Fordham
|L 77-64
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/18/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/28/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
