Norfolk State vs. San Jose State November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (2-2) meet the Norfolk State Spartans (3-1) at 3:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Norfolk State vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Norfolk State Top Players (2022-23)
- Joe Bryant Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kris Bankston: 14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Caheim Brown: 11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dana Tate: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Terrance Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
San Jose State Top Players (2022-23)
- Omari Moore: 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sage Tolbert: 8.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robert Vaihola: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ibrahima Diallo: 6 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
Norfolk State vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|San Jose State Rank
|San Jose State AVG
|Norfolk State AVG
|Norfolk State Rank
|286th
|67.5
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|64th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|29th
|35.1
|Rebounds
|33.1
|96th
|28th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|91st
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
