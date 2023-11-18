The San Jose State Spartans (2-2) meet the Norfolk State Spartans (3-1) at 3:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Norfolk State vs. San Jose State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Norfolk State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State Top Players (2022-23)

Joe Bryant Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kris Bankston: 14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Caheim Brown: 11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Dana Tate: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Terrance Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Jose State Top Players (2022-23)

Omari Moore: 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Sage Tolbert: 8.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Robert Vaihola: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Ibrahima Diallo: 6 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Norfolk State vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Jose State Rank San Jose State AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank 286th 67.5 Points Scored 75.8 77th 64th 66.2 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 29th 35.1 Rebounds 33.1 96th 28th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 9.5 91st 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.8 237th 249th 12.2 Assists 12.8 193rd 104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.4 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.