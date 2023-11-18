Sun Belt action features the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-4) taking on the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Eagles are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-6.5) 60.5 -250 +200 FanDuel Georgia Southern (-6.5) 60.5 -240 +195

Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Old Dominion has covered six times in nine matchups with a spread this year.

The Monarchs have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season.

Georgia Southern has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Eagles have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

