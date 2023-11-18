Ahead of Week 12 of the college football schedule, let's dig into our newly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the Pioneer League stacks up against the competition.

Pioneer League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Butler

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 6-3

7-3 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th

114th Last Game: W 49-7 vs Morehead State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Drake

Drake Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

2. Drake

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st

101st Last Game: W 16-14 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Butler

@ Butler Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

3. St. Thomas (MN)

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 100th

100th Last Game: W 20-14 vs San Diego

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Valparaiso

Valparaiso Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Davidson

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-2

7-3 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th

127th Last Game: L 47-17 vs Morehead State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Dayton

Dayton Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Morehead State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-6 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th

85th Last Game: W 47-17 vs Davidson

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Presbyterian

@ Presbyterian Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. San Diego

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-7 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 113th

113th Last Game: L 20-14 vs St. Thomas (MN)

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Stetson

@ Stetson Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Valparaiso

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-7 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 108th

108th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Stetson

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ St. Thomas (MN)

@ St. Thomas (MN) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Stetson

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 1-8

3-7 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 92nd

92nd Last Game: L 23-20 vs Valparaiso

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: San Diego

San Diego Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Presbyterian

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-8

3-7 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: L 16-14 vs Drake

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Morehead State

Morehead State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Marist

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-6 | 4-7 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th

116th Last Game: L 35-6 vs Dayton

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Bucknell

Bucknell Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Dayton

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 1-8

3-7 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 115th

115th Last Game: W 35-6 vs Marist

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Davidson

@ Davidson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

