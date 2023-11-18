The Richmond Spiders (2-1) take the court against the American Eagles (1-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond vs. American 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 58.2 points per game last year were just 3.4 fewer points than the 61.6 the Spiders allowed.

When American gave up fewer than 69.0 points last season, it went 8-10.

Last year, the Spiders scored only 1.9 more points per game (69.0) than the Eagles allowed (67.1).

Richmond had a 13-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Last season, the Spiders had a 53.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.2% higher than the 49.6% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.

The Eagles shot at a 34.2% rate from the field last season, 13.6 percentage points less than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Spiders averaged.

Richmond Schedule