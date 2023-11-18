Based on our computer projections, the William & Mary Tribe will take down the Richmond Spiders when the two teams match up at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field on Saturday, November 18, which starts at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Richmond vs. William & Mary Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction William & Mary (-4.5) 43.4 William & Mary 24, Richmond 19

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

The Spiders have gone 3-2-0 ATS this year.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Spiders' five games with a set total.

William & Mary Betting Info (2023)

The Tribe have one win against the spread this year.

Two of the Tribe's five games have hit the over.

Spiders vs. Tribe 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed William & Mary 21.3 17.7 26.5 17.8 17.8 17.7 Richmond 27.7 21.3 31.0 20.3 22.8 22.8

