Teuvo Teravainen and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Looking to bet on Teravainen's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Teravainen has averaged 16:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In Teravainen's 16 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In seven of 16 games this season, Teravainen has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Teravainen has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 16 games he's played.

The implied probability that Teravainen goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Teravainen has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 42 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 16 Games 3 10 Points 0 9 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

