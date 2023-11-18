How to Watch VCU vs. Seattle U on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The VCU Rams (2-1) face the Seattle U Redhawks (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
VCU vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
VCU Stats Insights
- The Rams made 46.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Redhawks allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- In games VCU shot higher than 42.8% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.
- The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Redhawks finished 44th.
- Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Rams put up were just 1.9 more points than the Redhawks allowed (69.0).
- VCU went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
VCU Home & Away Comparison
- VCU scored 73.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
- The Rams allowed 61.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.5).
- VCU made 6.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in away games (5.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% when playing at home and 34.9% in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|McNeese
|L 76-65
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/10/2023
|Samford
|W 75-65
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/15/2023
|Radford
|W 73-50
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/18/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/23/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.