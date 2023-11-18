Saturday's game at Stuart C. Siegel Center has the VCU Rams (2-1) going head to head against the Seattle U Redhawks (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-55 victory as our model heavily favors VCU.

There is no line set for the game.

VCU vs. Seattle U Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

VCU vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 78, Seattle U 55

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. Seattle U

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-23.4)

VCU (-23.4) Computer Predicted Total: 132.7

VCU Performance Insights

On offense, VCU was the 191st-ranked squad in the nation (70.9 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 24th-best (62.9 points allowed per game).

The Rams collected 30.3 rebounds per game and gave up 30.2 boards last year, ranking 264th and 116th, respectively, in college basketball.

VCU was 179th in college basketball in assists (13.0 per game) last season.

The Rams were 310th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.1 per game) and 146th in 3-point percentage (34.8%) last season.

VCU was 28th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (5.9 per game) and 67th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.9%) last season.

Last year, the Rams took 32.7% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 67.3% from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.5% of the Rams' baskets were 3-pointers, and 75.5% were 2-pointers.

