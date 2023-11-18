VCU vs. Seattle U: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The VCU Rams (2-1) host the Seattle U Redhawks (2-1) at Stuart C. Siegel Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
VCU vs. Seattle U Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Richmond, Virginia
- Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
VCU Betting Records & Stats
- VCU put together a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.
- VCU sported a 16-15-0 ATS record last season compared to the 12-14-0 mark from Seattle U.
VCU vs. Seattle U Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|VCU
|70.9
|142.9
|62.9
|131.9
|134.4
|Seattle U
|72.0
|142.9
|69.0
|131.9
|143.3
Additional VCU Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Rams recorded were just 1.9 more points than the Redhawks gave up (69.0).
- VCU went 13-5 against the spread and 19-2 overall last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.
VCU vs. Seattle U Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|VCU
|16-15-0
|12-19-0
|Seattle U
|12-14-0
|13-13-0
VCU vs. Seattle U Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|VCU
|Seattle U
|15-3
|Home Record
|12-2
|8-3
|Away Record
|7-7
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|73.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.1
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-9-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
