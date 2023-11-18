ACC action features the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5) and the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Hokies favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 43.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. NC State matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-2.5) 43.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-2.5) 44.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hokies have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

NC State is 4-4-1 ATS this year.

The Wolfpack have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.