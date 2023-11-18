The Duke Blue Devils (6-4) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (2-8) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Scott Stadium in an ACC showdown.

From an offensive standpoint, Duke ranks 96th in the FBS with 344.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 45th in total defense (349.9 yards allowed per contest). Virginia ranks 96th in points per game (23.2), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS with 32.3 points allowed per contest.

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on The CW.

Virginia vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Virginia vs. Duke Key Statistics

Virginia Duke 369.1 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.3 (104th) 398.2 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.9 (42nd) 120.2 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.3 (40th) 248.9 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.0 (120th) 18 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (20th) 11 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has compiled 1,437 yards (143.7 ypg) while completing 61.2% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 171 yards .

The team's top rusher, Perris Jones, has carried the ball 76 times for 393 yards (39.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kobe Pace has 158 receiving yards (15.8 yards per game) on 14 catches and three touchdowns while racking up 314 rushing yards on 96 attempts with one touchdown.

Malik Washington has hauled in 1,199 receiving yards on 88 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Malachi Fields has caught 48 passes and compiled 648 receiving yards (64.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 1,102 yards (110.2 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 57.6% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 352 rushing yards on 58 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Waters, has carried the ball 121 times for 677 yards (67.7 per game), scoring 12 times.

Jaquez Moore has been handed the ball 88 times this year and racked up 491 yards (49.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jordan Moore's leads his squad with 571 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 42 catches (out of 71 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has hauled in 37 passes while averaging 51.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Sahmir Hagans has hauled in 19 catches for 154 yards, an average of 15.4 yards per game.

