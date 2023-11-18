Virginia vs. Duke: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Duke Blue Devils (6-4) will face off against a fellow ACC opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers (2-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers will attempt to pull off an upset as 4-point underdogs. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Virginia matchup in this article.
Virginia vs. Duke Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Venue: Scott Stadium
Virginia vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-4)
|47.5
|-190
|+160
|FanDuel
|Duke (-3.5)
|46.5
|-192
|+158
Virginia vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Virginia is 7-3-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 4-point underdogs this year, the Cavaliers have an ATS record of 6-2.
- Duke is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Blue Devils have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
