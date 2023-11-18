VMI vs. Northern Arizona: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 18
The VMI Keydets (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Arizona vs. VMI matchup.
VMI vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
VMI vs. Northern Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Arizona Moneyline
|VMI Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Arizona (-4.5)
|151.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Northern Arizona (-5.5)
|151.5
|-230
|+188
VMI vs. Northern Arizona Betting Trends (2022-23)
- VMI won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.
- The Keydets were 10-14 ATS last year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Northern Arizona won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- The Lumberjacks and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 32 times last season.
