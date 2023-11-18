SoCon foes meet when the VMI Keydets (4-6) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (7-3) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium.

VMI has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking 25th-worst with 293.6 yards per game. The defense is ranked 76th in the FCS (367.8 yards allowed per game). Western Carolina's offense has been dominant, compiling 38.9 points per contest (third-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 75th by allowing 27.8 points per game.

VMI vs. Western Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

VMI vs. Western Carolina Key Statistics

VMI Western Carolina 293.6 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 510.5 (1st) 367.8 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.1 (83rd) 112.1 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.7 (26th) 181.5 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.8 (2nd) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has 1,222 passing yards for VMI, completing 63.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Hunter Rice, has carried the ball 149 times for 729 yards (72.9 per game), scoring 10 times.

Rashad Raymond has carried the ball 94 times for 364 yards (36.4 per game).

Aidan Twombly's leads his squad with 425 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 receptions (out of 28 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Chance Knox has caught 35 passes while averaging 36.9 yards per game.

Isaiah Lemmond's 30 receptions are good enough for 285 yards.

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has compiled 2,781 yards (278.1 ypg) while completing 66% of his passes and recording 28 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 195 yards .

Desmond Reid has carried the ball 115 times for 857 yards, with 12 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 182 yards.

Branson Adams has collected 515 yards (on 85 carries) with three touchdowns, while also catching 35 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns.

Censere Lee has racked up 787 receiving yards on 45 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

David White has collected 497 receiving yards (49.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 33 receptions.

AJ Colombo's 28 receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 403 yards (40.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

