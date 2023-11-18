Ivy League Games Today: How to Watch Ivy League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season continues into Week 12, which features four games involving teams from the Ivy League. Wanting to see all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the article below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Ivy League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Harvard Crimson at Yale Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Dartmouth Big Green at Brown Bears
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Columbia Lions at Cornell Big Red
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Princeton Tigers at Pennsylvania Quakers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.