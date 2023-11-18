The Week 12 college football schedule includes nine games with SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State | UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss | Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M

Week 12 SEC Results

Mississippi State 41 Southern Miss 20

Pregame Favorite: Mississippi State (-17.5)

Mississippi State (-17.5) Pregame Total: 47.5

Mississippi State Leaders

Passing: Will Rogers (12-for-27, 144 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Will Rogers (12-for-27, 144 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jeffery Pittman (10 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD)

Jeffery Pittman (10 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Zavion Thomas (6 TAR, 3 REC, 66 YDS)

Southern Miss Leaders

Passing: Billy Wiles (9-for-16, 89 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Billy Wiles (9-for-16, 89 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (22 ATT, 66 YDS)

Frank Gore Jr. (22 ATT, 66 YDS) Receiving: Jakarius Caston (4 TAR, 2 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Mississippi State Southern Miss 382 Total Yards 246 144 Passing Yards 141 238 Rushing Yards 105 0 Turnovers 2

Ole Miss 35 UL Monroe 3

Pregame Favorite: Ole Miss (-37.5)

Ole Miss (-37.5) Pregame Total: 62.5

Ole Miss Leaders

Passing: Jaxson Dart (24-for-31, 310 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jaxson Dart (24-for-31, 310 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Quinshon Judkins (18 ATT, 65 YDS)

Quinshon Judkins (18 ATT, 65 YDS) Receiving: Dayton Wade (9 TAR, 7 REC, 108 YDS, 1 TD)

UL Monroe Leaders

Passing: Jiya Wright (7-for-19, 56 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Jiya Wright (7-for-19, 56 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Hunter Smith (17 ATT, 74 YDS)

Hunter Smith (17 ATT, 74 YDS) Receiving: Tyrone Howell (8 TAR, 3 REC, 34 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Ole Miss UL Monroe 498 Total Yards 258 371 Passing Yards 66 127 Rushing Yards 192 0 Turnovers 1

Texas A&M 38 Abilene Christian 10

Pregame Favorite: Texas A&M (-41.5)

Texas A&M (-41.5) Pregame Total: 55.5

Texas A&M Leaders

Passing: Jaylen Henderson (16-for-23, 260 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Jaylen Henderson (16-for-23, 260 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Rueben Owens (18 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD)

Rueben Owens (18 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Muhsin Muhammad III (7 TAR, 4 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)

Abilene Christian Leaders

Passing: Maverick McIvor (19-for-34, 149 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Maverick McIvor (19-for-34, 149 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jay'Veon Sunday (18 ATT, 87 YDS)

Jay'Veon Sunday (18 ATT, 87 YDS) Receiving: Blayne Taylor (14 TAR, 7 REC, 77 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Texas A&M Abilene Christian 448 Total Yards 242 273 Passing Yards 149 175 Rushing Yards 93 1 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 12 SEC Games

Kentucky Wildcats at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Carolina (-2.5)

Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Arkansas (-28.5)

Florida Gators at No. 11 Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Missouri (-11.5)

Georgia State Panthers at No. 15 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-32.5)

