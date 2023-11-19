In Week 11 action at Bank of America Stadium, the Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen will face the Dallas Cowboys defense and Daron Bland. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Carolina receivers against the Cowboys' secondary.

Panthers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys 91.8 10.2 12 59 8.19

Adam Thielen vs. Daron Bland Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen has racked up 652 receiving yards on 68 catches to pace his team this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Carolina is bottom-10 in passing yards this season, ranking sixth-last in the NFL with 1,667 total passing yards (185.2 per game). It also ranks 31st in yards per attempt (4.8).

The Panthers' offense has had trouble finding the end zone this season, as it ranks 29th in the league with 17 points per game. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 32nd with 2,480 total yards (275.6 per game).

Carolina sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 38.8 times per game (second in NFL).

In the red zone, the Panthers are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 29 total red-zone pass attempts (50% red-zone pass rate).

Daron Bland & the Cowboys' Defense

Daron Bland has a team-leading five interceptions to go along with 33 tackles, one TFL, and 11 passes defended.

In the air, Dallas has allowed the second-lowest amount of passing yards in the NFL, 1,494 (166 per game).

The Cowboys' points-against average on defense is fourth-best in the league, at 18.3 per game.

No player has put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Dallas this season.

11 players have caught a touchdown against the Cowboys this season.

Adam Thielen vs. Daron Bland Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Daron Bland Rec. Targets 86 37 Def. Targets Receptions 68 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.6 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 652 33 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 72.4 3.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 250 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 5 Interceptions

