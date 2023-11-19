Will Antonio Gibson Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Antonio Gibson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders take on the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. If you're trying to find Gibson's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Antonio Gibson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Gibson has rushed for 137 yards on 30 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and has 30 catches (35 targets) for 269 yards.
Keep an eye on Gibson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Antonio Gibson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- The Commanders have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Alex Armah (DNP/hamstring): 0 Rush Att
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 11 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Odell Beckham Jr.
- Click Here for Devin Duvernay
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for Charlie Jones
- Click Here for D'Onta Foreman
Commanders vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Gibson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|30
|137
|0
|4.6
|35
|30
|269
|2
Gibson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|3
|9
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|2
|9
|0
|3
|44
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|2
|17
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|6
|19
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|0
|0
|0
|4
|64
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|3
|15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Week 7
|@Giants
|2
|7
|0
|2
|24
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|2
|14
|0
|5
|28
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|6
|34
|0
|5
|42
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|4
|13
|0
|5
|42
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.