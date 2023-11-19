Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will be up against the Dallas Cowboys and their 15th-ranked run defense in Week 11, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Hubbard, on 94 carries, has a team-leading 351 rushing yards (39 ypg). He has scored one TD on the ground. Hubbard also has 21 receptions for 110 yards (12.2 ypg).

Hubbard vs. the Cowboys

Hubbard vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 57 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 57 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Cowboys have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Seven opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Dallas this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Cowboys this season.

The Cowboys surrender 109.1 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense this season.

The Cowboys' defense is ranked 15th in the league with seven rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Panthers Player Previews

Chuba Hubbard Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 36.5 (-118)

Hubbard Rushing Insights

Hubbard has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (55.6%) out of nine opportunities.

The Panthers pass on 62.2% of their plays and run on 37.8%. They are 29th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 212 rushes this season. He's handled 94 of those carries (44.3%).

Hubbard has rushed for a touchdown once this season in nine games played.

He has one touchdown this season (8.3% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

He has 15 carries in the red zone (51.7% of his team's 29 red zone rushes).

Chuba Hubbard Receiving Props vs the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-120)

Hubbard Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Hubbard has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 55.6% of his games (five of nine).

Hubbard has 7.2% of his team's target share (25 targets on 349 passing attempts).

He is averaging 4.4 yards per target (140th in league play), racking up 110 yards on 25 passes thrown his way.

Hubbard does not have a TD reception this season in nine games.

Hubbard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

