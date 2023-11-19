Based on our computer model, the Washington Commanders will beat the New York Giants when they play at FedExField on Sunday, November 19 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

With 380.9 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Commanders have had to rely on their 16th-ranked offense (334.5 yards per contest) to keep them in games. The Giants have been struggling on offense, ranking worst with 259.2 total yards per game. They have been more productive on defense, allowing 368.5 total yards per contest (27th-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Giants vs Commanders on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Commanders by 8.5) Over (38) Commanders 27, Giants 17

Place your bets on the Commanders-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Commanders Betting Info

The Commanders have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Washington has put together a 5-4-1 record against the spread this season.

A total of five out of 10 Washington games this season have hit the over.

The total for this game is 38, 3.4 points fewer than the average total in Commanders games thus far this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Giants Betting Info

The Giants have a 22.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has a record of just 2-7-1 against the spread this season.

The Giants have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

New York games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

This season, Giants games have resulted in an average scoring total of 41.2, which is 3.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commanders vs. Giants 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 21.7 27.4 18.5 32.8 23.8 23.8 New York 11.8 26.6 6.8 21 15.2 30.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.