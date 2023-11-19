The New York Giants (2-8) are an underdog (by 9.5 points) as they attempt to break a three-game slide in a matchup against the Washington Commanders (4-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at FedExField. For this game, the over/under has been set at 37 points.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Commanders can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Giants. The betting insights and trends for the Giants can be found in this article before they play the Commanders.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Commanders (-9.5) 37 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Commanders (-9.5) 36.5 -500 +385 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 11 Odds

Washington vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Commanders vs. Giants Betting Insights

Washington has a 5-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of Washington's 10 games with a set total.

New York owns two wins against the spread this season.

The Giants have one win ATS (1-3) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this season.

A pair of New York 10 games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.