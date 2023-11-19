The Washington Commanders (4-6) host a struggling New York Giants (2-8) squad on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at FedExField. The Giants have lost three games in a row.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Commanders and the Giants.

Commanders vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: FedExField

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Commanders 9.5 37 -450 +350

Commanders vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

Washington has an average point total of 41.4 in their matchups this year, 4.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Commanders have registered a 5-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Commanders have won 33.3% of their games as moneyline favorites (1-2).

Washington has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

New York Giants

The Giants have played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 37 points.

New York has a 41.2-point average over/under in their contests this season, 4.2 more points than this game's total.

The Giants have put together a record of 2-7-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Giants have won one out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.

New York has not won as an underdog of +350 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Commanders vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Commanders 21.7 11 27.4 32 41.4 8 10 Giants 11.8 32 26.6 31 41.2 5 10

Commanders vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends

Commanders

In its past three contests, Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In Washington's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

In divisional contests, the Commanders are scoring 23 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 21.7 points per game. It's a different story on defense, where they are allowing 28.7 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 27.4 points per game in all games.

The Commanders have a negative point differential on the season (-57 total points, -5.7 per game), as do the Giants (-148 total points, -14.8 per game).

Giants

New York has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its past three contests.

The Giants have hit the over once in their past three games.

The Giants are scoring fewer points in divisional games (10.3 per game) than overall (11.8), and conceding more points in the division (32) than overall (26.6).

The Commanders have been outscored by 57 points this season (5.7 points per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 148 points (14.8 per game).

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 42.1 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.3 24.3 22.7 ATS Record 5-4-1 0-3-1 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 0-2 3-2

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.2 40.3 41.8 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 21.8 26.2 ATS Record 2-7-1 1-2-1 1-5-0 Over/Under Record 2-8-0 0-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-8 1-3 0-5

