The George Mason Patriots (1-0) meet the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

George Mason vs. Charlotte Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other George Mason Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Top Players (2022-23)

Josh Oduro: 15.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Ronald Polite: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK De'Von Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Victor Bailey Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Davonte Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charlotte Top Players (2022-23)

Aly Khalifa: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Lu'Cye Patterson: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Montre' Gipson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Igor Milicic Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Charlotte Rank Charlotte AVG George Mason AVG George Mason Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 68.7 255th 18th 62.6 Points Allowed 67.3 94th 351st 27.7 Rebounds 32.9 107th 354th 5.5 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 179th 13.0 Assists 13.7 128th 20th 9.7 Turnovers 13.1 294th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.