Sunday's game that pits the VCU Rams (3-0) against the James Madison Dukes (3-1) at Atlantic Union Bank Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-53 in favor of VCU, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Dukes took care of business in their most recent matchup 84-50 against Longwood on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

JMU vs. VCU Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

JMU vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 67, JMU 53

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

JMU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Dukes outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game last season, with a +298 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.6 points per game (90th in college basketball) and gave up 60.8 per outing (82nd in college basketball).

In conference matchups, JMU tallied fewer points per game (68.1) than its overall average (69.6).

Offensively the Dukes played worse when playing at home last season, scoring 69.1 points per game, compared to 69.2 per game in away games.

JMU allowed 62.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.2 more points than it allowed in road games (62.1).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.