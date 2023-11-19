Sunday's game at Corbett Sports Center has the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-1) squaring off against the Liberty Lady Flames (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on November 19. Our computer prediction projects a 70-63 win for N.C. A&T, who are favored by our model.

The Flames lost their most recent outing 75-57 against Texas on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Liberty vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Liberty vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 70, Liberty 63

Other CUSA Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Liberty Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Flames outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game last season (scoring 70.0 points per game to rank 83rd in college basketball while giving up 63.0 per outing to rank 136th in college basketball) and had a +230 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, Liberty scored more points (72.0 per game) than it did overall (70.0) in 2022-23.

The Flames put up more points at home (75.8 per game) than away (64.3) last season.

Liberty gave up 59.0 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.