Sunday's game that pits the Liberty Flames (4-0) versus the Vermont Catamounts (4-0) at HTC Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-58 in favor of Liberty, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 19.

The matchup has no set line.

Liberty vs. Vermont Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Liberty vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 83, Vermont 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Vermont

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-25.0)

Liberty (-25.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Liberty Performance Insights

Offensively, Liberty was the 105th-ranked team in college basketball (74.7 points per game) last season. On defense, it was eighth-best (60.9 points allowed per game).

The Flames were 241st in the nation in rebounds per game (30.8) and 11th-best in rebounds allowed (27.1) last season.

Last season Liberty was 19th-best in the nation in assists with 16.0 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Flames were fourth-best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (10.4) last season. They were 29th in 3-point percentage at 37.4%.

Last year, Liberty was 73rd in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.4 per game) and 160th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.5%).

Liberty attempted 50.4% of its shots from inside the arc, and 49.6% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 61% of Liberty's buckets were 2-pointers, and 39% were 3-pointers.

