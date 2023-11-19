Washington Commanders receiver Logan Thomas will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards conceded, at 237.3 per game.

Thomas' 50 targets have led to 38 grabs for 351 yards (and an average of 39.0 per game) and three scores.

Thomas vs. the Giants

Thomas vs the Giants (since 2021): 4 GP / 30.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 30.5 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Giants have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 237.3 passing yards the Giants yield per outing makes them the 21st-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this year, the Giants have given up 13 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 17th in NFL play.

Logan Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-118)

Thomas Receiving Insights

Thomas, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of nine games this season.

Thomas has been targeted on 50 of his team's 397 passing attempts this season (12.6% target share).

He has 351 receiving yards on 50 targets to rank 89th in NFL play with 7.0 yards per target.

Thomas has a touchdown catch in three of nine games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has 12.5% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Thomas has been targeted six times in the red zone (14.6% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts).

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 6 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

