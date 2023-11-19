Sunday's game that pits the Clemson Tigers (3-1) versus the Longwood Lancers (1-3) at Littlejohn Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-50 in favor of Clemson, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on November 19.

The Lancers head into this game following an 84-50 loss to JMU on Wednesday.

Longwood vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Longwood vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 90, Longwood 50

Other Big South Predictions

Longwood Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lancers had a -404 scoring differential last season, falling short by 13.5 points per game. They put up 59.9 points per game to rank 277th in college basketball and gave up 73.4 per contest to rank 343rd in college basketball.

Longwood averaged 6 more points in Big South action (65.9) than overall (59.9).

The Lancers scored more points at home (66.1 per game) than on the road (55.3) last season.

In 2022-23, Longwood conceded 6.8 fewer points per game at home (70.3) than on the road (77.1).

