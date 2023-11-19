Sunday's contest at Hampton Convocation Center has the Norfolk State Spartans (4-0) taking on the Hampton Pirates (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-45 victory, heavily favoring Norfolk State.

The Spartans' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 67-53 victory over Appalachian State.

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 67, Hampton 45

Other MEAC Predictions

Norfolk State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game last season (scoring 61.6 points per game to rank 247th in college basketball while giving up 50.7 per outing to rank first in college basketball) and had a +361 scoring differential overall.

Norfolk State averaged 3 fewer points in MEAC action (58.6) than overall (61.6).

At home, the Spartans scored 69.3 points per game last season, 15.4 more than they averaged on the road (53.9).

At home, Norfolk State conceded 45.2 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 56.5.

