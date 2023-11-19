According to sportsbooks, the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 19, 2023 against the Carolina Panthers (1-8). The contest's point total is listed at 42.

The Cowboys' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they face the Panthers. Before the Panthers take on the Cowboys, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends.

Panthers vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-10.5) 42 -550 +400 FanDuel Cowboys (-10.5) 41.5 -520 +400

Carolina vs. Dallas Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

Panthers vs. Cowboys Betting Insights

Carolina has posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Panthers have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Carolina has played nine games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

So far this season, Dallas has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread.

The Cowboys have won once ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or more this season.

Dallas games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (66.7%).

