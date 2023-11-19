Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards allowed, at 237.3 per game.

Howell has 2,783 yards passing (278.3 per game) and has completed 66.5% of his throws (264-for-397) while compiling 17 TD passes and nine picks. With his legs, Howell has 174 rushing yards (plus one TD) on 31 totes, compiling 17.4 rushing yards per game.

Howell vs. the Giants

Howell vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 249 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 249 PASS YPG / PASS TD New York has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

Seven players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Giants this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against New York in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Giants this season.

Howell will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this week. The Giants allow 237.3 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Giants have conceded 13 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 17th in the NFL.

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Giants

Passing Yards: 249.5 (-115)

249.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-125)

Howell Passing Insights

So far this year, Howell has gone over his passing yards prop total in seven of 10 opportunities.

The Commanders, who are 11th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 66.3% of the time while running 33.7%.

With 397 attempts for 2,783 passing yards, Howell is 19th in NFL play with 7.0 yards per attempt.

In eight of 10 games this year, Howell completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs five times.

He has 18 total touchdowns this season (75.0% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

Howell has attempted 41 passes in the red zone (56.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Sam Howell Rushing Props vs the Giants

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-110)

Howell Rushing Insights

Howell has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in six games (60.0%) out of 10 opportunities.

Howell has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has four red zone rushing carries (12.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 29-for-44 / 312 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 29-for-45 / 325 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 39-for-52 / 397 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 22-for-42 / 249 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 14-for-23 / 151 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

