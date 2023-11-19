The Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) host the Wofford Terriers (2-1) at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Wofford Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech put together a 14-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Wofford put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-17-0 mark of Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech vs. Wofford Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia Tech 74.1 148.8 70.1 142.6 140 Wofford 74.7 148.8 72.5 142.6 139.9

Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Hokies averaged were just 1.6 more points than the Terriers allowed (72.5).

Virginia Tech had a 10-6 record against the spread and a 13-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Virginia Tech vs. Wofford Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia Tech 14-17-0 18-13-0 Wofford 16-13-0 18-11-0

Virginia Tech vs. Wofford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Tech Wofford 13-4 Home Record 12-4 2-9 Away Record 4-11 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.9 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

