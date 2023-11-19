Sunday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) and Wofford Terriers (2-1) squaring off at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 85-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia Tech, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on November 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Virginia Tech vs. Wofford Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Virginia Tech vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 85, Wofford 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Wofford

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-15.4)

Virginia Tech (-15.4) Computer Predicted Total: 154.2

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

At 74.1 points scored per game and 70.1 points allowed last season, Virginia Tech was 119th in the country on offense and 177th defensively.

The Hokies collected 30.6 rebounds per game and conceded 31.3 boards last season, ranking 251st and 185th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Virginia Tech was ranked 29th in college basketball in assists with 15.5 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Hokies were 74th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (8.3) last season. They were 87th in 3-point percentage at 35.8%.

Defensively, Virginia Tech was 165th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.1 last year. It was 199th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34%.

Virginia Tech attempted 39.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 60.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.2% of Virginia Tech's buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.8% were 2-pointers.

