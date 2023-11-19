The William & Mary Tribe (2-3) and the Lindenwood Lions (2-3) hit the court at Clune Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has no set line.

William & Mary vs. Lindenwood Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

William & Mary Betting Records & Stats

William & Mary has gone over in three of its three games with a set total (100%).

The Tribe are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

William & Mary has had more success against the spread than Lindenwood this year, recording an ATS record of 2-2-0, as opposed to Lindenwood, who hasn't covered yet in 2023-24.

William & Mary vs. Lindenwood Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total William & Mary 80.4 142.8 69.8 146.6 139.8 Lindenwood 62.4 142.8 76.8 146.6 136.2

Additional William & Mary Insights & Trends

The 80.4 points per game the Tribe put up are only 3.6 more points than the Lions allow (76.8).

William & Mary has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 1-2 record overall when putting up more than 76.8 points.

William & Mary vs. Lindenwood Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) William & Mary 2-2-0 3-1-0 Lindenwood 0-3-0 2-1-0

William & Mary vs. Lindenwood Home/Away Splits

William & Mary Lindenwood 2-0 Home Record 1-0 0-2 Away Record 0-3 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-0-0 1-1-0 Away ATS Record 0-3-0 79.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.0 80.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 52.3 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-0-0 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-1-0

