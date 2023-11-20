There are two games featuring a A-10 team on the Monday college basketball schedule, including the Saint Louis Billikens versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Dayton Flyers 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Louis Billikens vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 -

Follow A-10 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!