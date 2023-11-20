ACC teams will be on Monday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the UNC Greensboro Spartans playing the Virginia Tech Hokies.

ACC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UNC Greensboro Spartans at Virginia Tech Hokies 6:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ACC Network Extra Saint Louis Billikens vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 -

