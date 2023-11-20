Big South Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs versus the Charleston (SC) Cougars is one of two games on Monday's college basketball slate that features a Big South team on the court.
Big South Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Charleston (SC) Cougars
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|-
|South Carolina State Bulldogs at South Carolina Upstate Spartans
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
