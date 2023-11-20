High school basketball competition in Falls Church County, Virginia is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Falls Church County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Justice High School at Osbourn Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
  • Location: Manassas, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.