The George Mason Patriots (3-1) play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on PTB Live.

George Mason vs. South Dakota State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida
  • TV: PTB Live

George Mason Stats Insights

  • The Patriots shot 45.1% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 43.9% the Jackrabbits' opponents shot last season.
  • George Mason went 15-4 when it shot higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Jackrabbits ranked 347th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Patriots ranked 222nd.
  • The Patriots scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, just 1.1 fewer points than the 69.8 the Jackrabbits allowed to opponents.
  • George Mason put together a 12-4 record last season in games it scored more than 69.8 points.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, George Mason scored 74.5 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged away (64.2).
  • The Patriots conceded fewer points at home (65.8 per game) than away (68.5) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, George Mason made fewer trifectas away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (35.8%) too.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Austin Peay W 67-45 EagleBank Arena
11/15/2023 Cornell W 90-83 EagleBank Arena
11/19/2023 Charlotte L 54-49 Flagler Gymnasium
11/20/2023 South Dakota State - Flagler Gymnasium
11/25/2023 East Carolina - EagleBank Arena
11/29/2023 NJIT - EagleBank Arena

