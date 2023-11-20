Monday's contest between the George Mason Patriots (3-1) and South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-3) squaring off at Flagler Gymnasium has a projected final score of 80-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of George Mason, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 20.

There is no line set for the game.

George Mason vs. South Dakota State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Where: Saint Augustine, Florida

Venue: Flagler Gymnasium

George Mason vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 80, South Dakota State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for George Mason vs. South Dakota State

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-14.2)

George Mason (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

George Mason Performance Insights

On offense, George Mason averaged 68.7 points per game (255th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 67.3 points per contest at the other end (94th-ranked).

The Patriots ranked 107th in college basketball with 32.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 53rd with 29.0 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year George Mason ranked 128th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.7 per game.

With 13.1 turnovers per game, the Patriots ranked 294th in college basketball. They forced 10.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 267th in college basketball.

Last season the Patriots sank 7.3 threes per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.0% (132nd-ranked) from three-point land.

George Mason surrendered 6.0 three-pointers per game last season (38th-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed a 30.1% three-point percentage (16th-best).

In terms of shot breakdown, George Mason took 61.3% two-pointers (accounting for 70% of the team's baskets) and 38.7% three-pointers (30%).

