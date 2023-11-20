How to Watch Hampton vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Hampton Pirates (2-3) battle the San Jose State Spartans (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It starts at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.
Hampton vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hampton Stats Insights
- The Pirates' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (40%).
- Hampton has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 255th.
- The Pirates average 17.8 more points per game (82.2) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (64.4).
- Hampton is 2-2 when it scores more than 64.4 points.
Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Hampton scored 69.8 points per game last season, 3.9 more than it averaged on the road (65.9).
- The Pirates gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 away.
- At home, Hampton knocked down 5.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 fewer than it averaged away (7.4). Hampton's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.6%) than on the road (33.9%) as well.
Hampton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Norfolk State
|L 75-68
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/17/2023
|Kent State
|L 100-62
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/18/2023
|FGCU
|W 92-85
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/20/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/27/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
