The Hampton Pirates (2-3) battle the San Jose State Spartans (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It starts at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hampton vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Hampton Stats Insights

  • The Pirates' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (40%).
  • Hampton has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 255th.
  • The Pirates average 17.8 more points per game (82.2) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (64.4).
  • Hampton is 2-2 when it scores more than 64.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Hampton scored 69.8 points per game last season, 3.9 more than it averaged on the road (65.9).
  • The Pirates gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 away.
  • At home, Hampton knocked down 5.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 fewer than it averaged away (7.4). Hampton's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.6%) than on the road (33.9%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hampton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Norfolk State L 75-68 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/17/2023 Kent State L 100-62 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/18/2023 FGCU W 92-85 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/20/2023 San Jose State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/27/2023 UMBC - Hampton Convocation Center
12/1/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore - Hytche Athletic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.