The Charlotte Hornets (3-9) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a six-game home losing streak when they take on the Boston Celtics (11-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's over/under is 233.5.

Hornets vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 233.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played seven games this season that ended with a combined score over 233.5 points.

Charlotte's average game total this season has been 235.7, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte's ATS record is 5-7-0 this season.

The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (30%) in those games.

Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +280 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 26.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Hornets vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 2 15.4% 117.2 230.3 105.5 228.1 225 Hornets 7 58.3% 113.1 230.3 122.6 228.1 231.7

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has performed better against the spread on the road (3-2-0) than at home (2-5-0) this year.

The Hornets' 113.1 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 105.5 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 105.5 points, Charlotte is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

Hornets vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Hornets and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 5-7 1-2 8-4 Celtics 8-5 6-3 6-7

Hornets vs. Celtics Point Insights

Hornets Celtics 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 4-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 3-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 122.6 Points Allowed (PG) 105.5 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-4 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-1

