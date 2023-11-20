Hornets vs. Celtics Injury Report Today - November 20
The Charlotte Hornets (3-9) will be monitoring five players on the injury report, including Terry Rozier, heading into a Monday, November 20 matchup with the Boston Celtics (11-2) at Spectrum Center, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.
The Hornets enter this matchup after a 122-108 loss to the Knicks on Saturday. LaMelo Ball's team-leading 34 points paced the Hornets in the loss.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Nick Richards
|C
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
|3.7
|2.7
|0.7
|James Bouknight
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Terry Rozier
|PG
|Out
|Groin
|22.3
|3.7
|5.3
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
Celtics Injuries: Jaylen Brown: Questionable (Abductor)
Hornets vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hornets vs. Celtics Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-9.5
|232.5
