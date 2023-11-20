Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in James City County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in James City County, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
James City County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lafayette High School at Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Gloucester, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jamestown High School at Mechanicsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Mechanicsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
