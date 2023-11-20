Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in New Kent County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in New Kent County, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New Kent County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charles City High School at New Kent High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: New Kent, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.