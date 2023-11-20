P.J. Washington will take the court for the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Boston Celtics.

In his most recent appearance, a 122-108 loss to the Knicks, Washington tallied three points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Below, we dig into Washington's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-122)

Over 4.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-128)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 111.4 points per game last year made the Celtics the fourth-ranked team in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Celtics were 18th in the league last year, giving up 44 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Celtics were ranked second in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 23.1 per contest.

On defense, the Celtics gave up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, fifth in the league.

P.J. Washington vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 35 17 7 1 2 3 1 1/16/2023 37 17 4 3 2 2 1 1/14/2023 37 14 3 4 4 0 0 11/28/2022 26 16 2 2 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.